Lebanon County officials tell Gov. Wolf they will move the county to yellow phase, despite orders

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Lebanon County officials wrote a letter on Friday to Governor Tom Wolf, informing him that the county will move from the red phase to the yellow phase on May 15.
Sen. Dave Arnold, State Rep. Russ Diamond, State Rep. Frank Ryan, State Rep. Sue Helm, Commissioner Bill Ames, Commissioner Bob Phillips, District Attorney Pier Hess Graf, Coroner Dr. Jeffrey Yocum and Sheriff Bruce Klingler, signed the letter.
"Lebanon County has met the requirement of your original Stay-at-Home Order, which was to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 outbreak and allow hospitals the time to gear up for COVID-19 patients being admitted to the ICU and in need of ventilators. The residents of our county have heeded your instructions to practice social distancing and other mitigation efforts, and as a result, our local healthcare facilities do not lack the capacity to effectively treat these patients going forward," the letter says. "Both PPE supply and the availability of COVID-19 tests have increased since mid-March. These factors have provided our local healthcare facilities with the confidence to address any upcoming concerns as Lebanon County moves to the Yellow Phase.
The county plans to move forward, allowing businesses that are ready to open to follow CDC guidelines such as hand washing, social distancing and wearing masks until the county is ready to move to the green phase.