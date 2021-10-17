x
Lebanon County

Lebanon County man dies in tree stand accident

Police believe the victim died from a traumatic injury after the bottom portion of the tree stand fell out from underneath him during the initial ascent.
Credit: FOX43

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A 90-year-old Lebanon County man died on Friday in a tree stand accident in Swatara Township, police said.

On Friday morning around 7 a.m., the victim left his home to go hunting. Four hours later his son found him in his tree stand safety harness with his crossbow still on the ground.

Police believe the victim died from a traumatic injury after the bottom portion of the tree stand fell out from underneath him during the initial ascent.

Pennsylvania State Police is investigating this incident.

