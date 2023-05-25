Lebanon County fire estimated to have caused about $1 million in damages

Lawn Fire Company was dispatched at 3:34 p.m. to fight the flames.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Fire crews with Lawn Fire Company were dispatched at 3:34 p.m. to the 500 block of Woodland Circle in South Londonderry Township to combat a residential fire.

Assistant Fire Chief Dylan Wilson told FOX43 that the fire burned through most of the first floor to the attic, as well as some damage in the basement.

The house was in a non-hydrant area, so the challenge for firefighting crews was having to bring water in, which was ultimately sourced from Mount Gretna, according to Wilson.

There are no injuries, and the family is being assisted by the Red Cross. It's currently unclear how many people were residing in the house at this time.