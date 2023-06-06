Lebanon County halts ban on open burning as dry conditions improve

Despite the end of the temporary ban, county officials said residents should still take steps to ensure outdoor fires are always safe and controlled.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LEBANON, Pa. — Note: The video is from June 6.

Lebanon County's ban on open burning has been lifted, the county's Board of Commissioners announced Monday.

"Due to significant shifts in weather conditions resulting in both a current and forecasted continued low risk of wildfires, the Lebanon County Commissioners have lifted the temporary burn ban effective immediately," the board said in a statement.

Despite the end of the temporary ban, the commissioners said, residents should still take steps to ensure outdoor fires are always safe and controlled.

The Lebanon County Department of Emergency Services has a few tips to follow, like:

Never leave a fire unattended.

If you must use fireworks, make sure you do so in a responsible manner.

Keep other combustible materials far away from outdoor fires. FEMA recommends a 25-foot safety zone around the fire.

Always be aware of embers or sparks leaving the fire.

Keep a close eye on the daily wildfire danger maps and adjust your outdoor fire-related activities accordingly. Maps can be found here.

Make sure you know the local laws governing outdoor burning, including municipal-level ordinances.