Lebanon County eatery will have license reinstated Friday, vows to continue fighting state mandates

Taste of Sicily has been fined a total of $10,000 by the state for allowing indoor dining before Lebanon County was moved into the Green Phase of PA's reopening plan

PALMYRA, Pa. — A Palmyra restaurant fined a total of $10,000 by the state for allowing indoor dining while Lebanon County was not in the Green Phase of Pennsylvania's reopening plan will have its business license reinstated, according to a post on its Facebook page.

Taste of Sicily posted a photo of a letter from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture's Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratory Services informing the eatery that the temporary ban of its food retail license will be reinstated Friday, when Lebanon County becomes the last county in Pennsylvania to move into the Green Phase.

The news comes days after the restaurant was cited and fined $4,000 by the state for allowing indoor dining while Lebanon County remained in the Yellow Phase.

In a video posted to Facebook by the owners on Tuesday, two inspectors from the Department of Agriculture delivered the citation.

The restaurant later posted a photo of the citation.

Taste of Sicily had its license temporarily suspended in May, after state inspectors witnessed indoor dining at the facility. The restaurant had announced its intention to open its dining room, gaining statewide notoriety.

State inspectors have returned multiple times since then, each time issuing citations and fines that now total $10,000.