Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf formally launches her re-election bid

LEBANON, Pa. — Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf on Monday announced her intention to formally run for re-election in 2021.

“Serving as District Attorney in the community where I was born and raised is truly an honor," Graf said in a press release announcing her candidacy. "My highest priority is working alongside our brave men and women in law enforcement to keep our families and communities safe.

“I’ve spent the last decade of my life as a prosecutor in the courtroom, fighting for justice for victims and punishing criminals who prey upon the vulnerable and the innocent. I humbly ask for the voters’ support so I may continue my service."

During her 11-year career as a prosecutor, Graf said she has taken 101 defendants to trial. She has won 84% of her trials and secured guilty verdicts in every homicide case, Graf said.

“I want to thank and acknowledge our great team of public servants in Lebanon County," Graf said. "Throughout the past few months, I have had the privilege of working closely with Congressman Dan Meuser, State Senator Dave Arnold, State Representatives Sue Helm, Russ Diamond, and Frank Ryan and County Commissioner Bob Phillips. They are tremendous people who care deeply about advocating for the best interests of our county. I am honored to have their support in my election.”

Graf is a lifelong resident of Lebanon County; she was sworn into her position as Lebanon County’s District Attorney on January 31st, 2020. She started as a prosecutor with the Office in 2009 and previously held the title of Senior Deputy District Attorney.

Over the course of her career, Graf was responsible for prosecuting violent crimes such as murders, robberies, and sexual assaults. In addition to her work for the District Attorney’s office, Graf opened The Hess Law Firm P.C. in 2014. Graf in her private firm represented clients in areas such as business contracts, divorce, custody, child support, wills, and estates.

She began her career as a clerk for Judge Samuel A. Kline.

Graf received her Bachelor’s Degree from Temple University and graduated cum laude from Duquesne University School of Law.