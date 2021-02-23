Coroner called to scene of fire in Lebanon County, dispatch says

The fire was reported at 3:53 p.m. on the 300 block of South Lancaster Avenue in Heidelberg Township, according to dispatch

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — One man has died in a house fire in Lebanon County.

The Lebanon County Coroner's Office confirmed that the man was Kenneth Eckert, 82. The manner and cause of death are yet to be determined.

The fire was reported at 3:53 p.m. at a home on the 300 block of South Lancaster Avenue, in Heidelberg Township dispatch said.

Fire crews could see flames coming from the garage door and basement when arriving on scene.

Fire Chief Nelson Leid says the fire started in the basement of the home, and spread to the first floor.

No word yet on what started the fire; the investigation into the fire in ongoing.