Lebanon County DA says State Police were justified in fatally shooting woman during March 16 incident

Charity Thome, 42, was accelerating toward another officer's police vehicle and ignoring commands to stop when troopers opened fire on her vehicle, authorities say

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf ruled Tuesday that the State Police troopers who fatally shot Charity Thome on March 16 acted with justifiable force.

"Given the totality of Thome's violent, reckless, and dangerous actions on the evening in question, State Police drew their weapons and fired upon (her)," Graf said in a press release announcing the decision.

"Most of us will never know what it feels like as a police officer, faced with an immediate situation that requires action. Law enforcement in this case committed the most serious human act -- they took a life. However, they did so in the face of an extremely fast-paced, tumultuous, and dangerous situation. They did so believing they needed to save their fellow officers and themselves. They did so knowing the use of deadly force is is necessary in only the gravest of situations.

"The totality of Thome's actions, the realities of the situation, and the split seconds which required the troopers to act all prove this shooting was justified."

Thome, 42, escaped from police during a trespassing incident at a home along the 1700 block of Heilmandale Road in North Lebanon Township a day prior the incident.

Around 1:55 a.m. on March 16, Pennsylvania State Police-Jonestown received another call that Thome was at the home again trying to break-in, according to state police reports.

North Lebanon Township police encountered Thome at the home and initiated a pursuit, state police said.

State troopers became involved in the pursuit when Thome entered Jackson Township.

As troopers tried to stop Thome by using a PIT maneuver, she attempted to ram a North Lebanon Township police cruiser, according to state police reports.

Troopers exited their vehicles and shouted commands at Thome to exit her vehicle, which they say she ignored.

Thome refused to comply with the Troopers commands and continued to accelerate her vehicle toward a North Lebanon Township police cruiser. At that point, state police say the troopers fired shots into Thome's vehicle.

Thome was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Interviews with the troopers showed they feared multiple outcomes," Graf said in the release. "The State Police could not see the Northern Lebanon Township officer; they did not know if he was inside or outside his patrol vehicle as Thome accelerated. Thome could continue to accelerate and ram the officer's cruiser; she could reverse and run over any officers on scene."