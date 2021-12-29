Lebanon County Commissioner William Ames dies at age 81

Ames, a Republican, served in his office for 10 years. He had been battling complications from COVID-19, the commissioners' office said.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Lebanon County Commissioner William "Bill" Ames died Tuesday of complications from COVID-19, the Lebanon County Commissioners Office announced Wednesday.

Ames was 81.

A Republican, Ames served as a county commissioner since his election in 2011. Prior to that, he served as a South Londonderry Township supervisor in the county.

"(He) has served, for the last ten years, with a forthright desire to confront fiscal and social issues that challenge counties on a daily basis," the Lebanon County Commissioners Office said of Ames in a statement. "His consistent approach was always to be a listener, to give thoughtful consideration, and to make fair decisions.

"He always gave his time and his ear to everyone, often offering to help their plight or cause in any way he could. His contributions and his presence will be greatly missed."

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home in Palmyra.