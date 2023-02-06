Lebanon County collecting residents' tires free of charge

The Lebanon County Conservation District's annual tire collection event will be held on April 26 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Organizers suggest that residents pre-register

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Lebanon County residents who need to get rid of tires are in luck.

The Lebanon County Conservation District's annual tire collection event will be held on April 26 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lebanon Expo Center.

County residents can dispose of up to 10 regular tires or one large tire free of charge, while municipal funds last. Individuals will be charged $4 per automobile tire or $40 per oversized tire once these funds run out and for any tires over the allotted amount.

Organizers suggest that residents pre-register to drop off their tires. Otherwise, they face the possibility of being turned away if the collection truck is full or municipalities exhaust their allotted funds. Pre-registrants will also have reduced wait time and can drop off at their convenience.

In order to receive the service for free, Lebanon County residents must bring proof of address in the form of a driver's license, phone bill or other official documentation.

Tire-related businesses or people who live outside the county are also welcome to dispose of their tires at the event, but they must pay $4 per automobile tire or $40 per oversized tire. An oversized tire is defined as having a rim diameter of 25 inches or greater.

Tires must be off the rim, drained of water, unburned and not excessively dirty.

Pre-registration opens on Feb. 25 and closes on April 14. Interested attendees can register online here.