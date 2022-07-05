Police: 'Several' juvenile suspects identified in investigation of fire at former Lebanon Catholic High School

The fire was allegedly set by several juveniles inside the building, investigators determined.

LEBANON, Pa. — Police in Lebanon have identified "several suspects" in an arson fire that damaged the former Lebanon Catholic High School building early Sunday morning.

The fire occurred at about 3:37 a.m., according to police. Fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze before the building was destroyed.

The building has been unoccupied since the Harrisburg Diocese closed Lebanon Catholic High School and sold the building in April 2020.

Lebanon Police, with assistance from the Pennsylvania Fire Marshal and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the cause of the fire, and determined it was set by "several" juvenile suspects.

Police used personal interviews and video released on social media, some of which allegedly depicted the suspects setting a fire inside the building.