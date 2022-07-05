x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lebanon County

Police: 'Several' juvenile suspects identified in investigation of fire at former Lebanon Catholic High School

The fire was allegedly set by several juveniles inside the building, investigators determined.
Credit: Annville Cleona Fire Department

LEBANON, Pa. — Police in Lebanon have identified "several suspects" in an arson fire that damaged the former Lebanon Catholic High School building early Sunday morning.

The fire occurred at about 3:37 a.m., according to police. Fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze before the building was destroyed.

The building has been unoccupied since the Harrisburg Diocese closed Lebanon Catholic High School and sold the building in April 2020. 

Lebanon Police, with assistance from the Pennsylvania Fire Marshal and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the cause of the fire, and determined it was set by "several" juvenile suspects.

Police used personal interviews and video released on social media, some of which allegedly depicted the suspects setting a fire inside the building.

The investigation is ongoing anyone with information related to the fire is asked to call the Lebanon City Police Department at 717 272 2054 or Crime Stoppers at 717 270 9800.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Plane crashes into vehicle while trying to land at Lebanon County airport