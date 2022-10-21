Habitat for Humanity kicks off new project with site blessing

Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity marked the start of its next Lebanon home project with a site blessing during Women Build Week.

LEBANON, Pa. — Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity laid the groundwork for their latest project with a site blessing.

The family buying the home joined volunteers, community partners, local leaders and Habitat staff on Friday, Oct. 21 to celebrate the renovations that will soon be started on their home.

“We work side-by-side with volunteers and homebuyers to build homes,” Amy Balestier, director of development and communications for Habitat for Humanity, said. "[We] renovate them. We are builders, but we are here to partner with families because it's essential that everyone has a decent place that they can call home."

A team from the Lebanon County Association of Realtors worked on the newest project, located at 1824 Chestnut St. in North Cornwall Township, during the blessing.