Investigation into shooting death of 13-year-old Lebanon boy continues; cash reward offered for tips leading to arrest

LEBANON, Pa. — Editor's Note: The above video is from Feb. 17.
Police in Lebanon County are looking for tips in the investigation of a Feb. 15 shooting that left a 13-year-old victim dead.
Jason Rivera died of injuries sustained in a Feb. 15 shooting that occurred on the 300 block of Vine Street in South Lebanon Township, according to police.
"This was a child with a bright future," said Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf at a press conference a few days after the shooting. "This was a little boy gunned down in a parking lot for no reason."
While it is unclear exactly how the shooting unfolded, Graf noted that it was "not a random act of violence."
Rivera loved sports and playing video games and was obsessed with sneakers, his family said.
Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Lebanon Township Police Department at (717) 274-0482 or the Lebanon County Detective Bureau at (717) 228-4403.
Tipsters can also contact PA Crime Stoppers at (800) 4PA-TIPS or submit an anonymous tip online.