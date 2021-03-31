I-81 in Lebanon County open again after multiple vehicle crashes

State Police say traffic was detoured on I-81 South between Mile Markers 87-90 "for an extended period of time" after multiple crashes.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 4:30 p.m.: Interstate 81 is open again.

Previously

A portion of Interstate 81 in Lebanon County was closed down in both directions Wednesday afternoon while police and emergency crews responded to multiple vehicle crashes between Mile Markers 87-90, State Police said.

Several commercial vehicles are reportedly involved, according to police.

The first incident was reported shortly after 2 p.m.

Police say I-81 South is completely shut down, and traffic in the area will be rerouted "for an extended period of time."

There were no fatalities in any of the crashes, police say.

State Police are working with PennDOT and local tow companies to remove the crashed vehicles as quickly as possible, according to police.

FOX43 will have more details as they become available.