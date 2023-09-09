x
Lebanon County

Intellectually disabled man reported missing in Lebanon City

Michael San Giacomo was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 23 leaving the Calvary Chapel on Willow Street.
Credit: Lebanon City Police Department

LEBANON, Pa. — Police are looking for a 35-year-old man reported missing on Aug. 23.

Police say Michael San Giacomo was last seen leaving the Calvary Chapel on the 700 block of Willow Street on Aug. 23 around 12 p.m.

San Giacomo is intellectually disabled and is without his medication, according to police.

Officials say San Giacomo is not from the Lebanon City area and doesn't have friends or family nearby.

Anyone who sees San Giacomo or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact Lebanon City Police.

