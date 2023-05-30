x
Lebanon County

Lebanon County I-81 southbound lanes closed

According to PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler, the closure is expected to remain until 11 p.m. or longer.
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — According to Fritzi Schreffler, a spokesperson for PennDOT, a crash that occurred at mile marker 92 on Interstate 81 in Lebanon County is causing extended lane closures.

The crash was first reported by 511PA at 5:45 p.m., and Schreffler confirmed both lanes at Exit 100 in Schuylkill County will remain closed until at least 11 p.m. or longer.

Schreffler stated the crash involved a tractor-trailer, which overturned and spilled diesel fuel, and potentially an SUV. 

As of 9 p.m., the bridge strike crew was called to the scene. There is no word on injuries at this time.

