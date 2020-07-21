Hershey, state announce partnership to build new warehouse in Annville, Lebanon County

The Hershey Company's new fulfillment center will create 270 new full-time jobs, according to Governor Tom Wolf

ANNVILLE, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that the state will partner with the Hershey Company to build a new warehouse in Annville, Lebanon County, creating 270 new full-time jobs.

The 81,000-square-foot fulfillment center will serve Hershey's U.S. market and support the company's manufacturing plants and its existing distribution center located in Palmyra.

“The Hershey Company has a rich history here in the commonwealth, which will continue to grow with the construction of this new fulfillment center,” Wolf said in a press release. “This project will continue the company's efforts to provides stable, competitive and gainful employment in Pennsylvania.”

Hershey has identified a site for its fulfillment center in South Annville Township, the Wolf administration said. The center is expected to be completed and operational late next year. Hiring for the new facility is expected to begin next spring.

“Consumers continue to gravitate to our iconic brands in increasing numbers, and as our business continues to grow, we need more advanced fulfilment capabilities here in our home state,” said Jason Reiman, Senior Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer at The Hershey Company. “As we scale our production at our plants to serve consumer demand, we want to be ready to fulfill those needs with additional and flexible fulfillment capabilities.”

For this project, Hershey received a proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development for $105,000 in Job Creation Tax Credits to be distributed upon the creation of the new, full-time jobs, and $28,000 in workforce development training funding for new and incumbent workers, the Wolf administration said.

Hershey has committed to investing more than $178 million into the project and creating 270 new jobs within the next three years, 35 of which will be direct, full-time Hershey employees.

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.