Group plans demonstration outside Lebanon County Courthouse to voice outrage over death of 11-year-old Max Schollenberger

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Demonstrators from across the state will gather outside the Lebanon County Courthouse Thursday to express outrage over the death of 11-year-old Maxwell Schollenberger, organizers said Tuesday in a press release.

Thursday's demonstration is expected to coincide with hearings in which Schollenberger's father, Scott Schollenberger Jr., and Scott Schollenberger's fiance, Kimberly Maurer, will enter pleas regarding his death.

The couple is charged with homicide.

Max Schollenberger was found dead in his Annville home on May 26. He was found lying on his bed in a second-floor room. Court documents say the bed, child's clothing and child's body were covered in fecal matter, and the odor emanating from the bedroom was described as "overpowering."

Max weighed 48 pounds at the time of his death, authorities said.

Thursday's demonstration is "fueled by global outrage generated from international news reports of the egregious and heartbreaking murder of Maxwell “Max” Schollenberger at the hands of his father, and his father’s fiancé," organizers said in the press release. "A growing global community of more than 3,000 people have banded together through Facebook groups seeking #JusticeForMaxwell.

"Group members from across the country are collaborating to create a state and/or federal law that protects children from enduring the same suffering and fate as Max."