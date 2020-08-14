Gov. Tom Wolf agrees to release $12.8 million in CARES Act funds to Lebanon County

As part of the agreement, the county will launch a $2.8 million campaign emphasizing the importance of wearing face masks to mitigate the spread of COVID-19

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — At long last, Lebanon County is getting its CARES Act cash.

Governor Tom Wolf said Friday the state reached an agreement that will provide Lebanon County businesses and organizations with $12.8 million in funding.

As part of the agreement with the Wolf Administration, Lebanon County will launch a $2.8 million campaign to emphasize the importance of wearing face masks to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and protect lives, the governor said.

The agreement ends the delay in the release of CARES Act funding to Lebanon County. The state's other 66 counties received their funds in mid-July, but the governor withheld Lebanon County's money.

He said at the time the decision was a consequence of Lebanon County's choice to move into the Yellow Phase of the state's COVID-19 reopening plan ahead of state approval back in May.

"There are consequences," he said at a press conference on July 16. "These are the consequences and I think I’m being consistent here."

Lebanon County later filed a petition on Commonwealth Court, asking it to rule that Wolf must release the $12.8 million in CARES Act money.

Now, it appears the issue has been resolved.

“Throughout the process, I have remained committed to helping the people of Lebanon County and we have found a solution to directly inject nearly $13 million into the community," Wolf said Friday in a press release. "My hope is the money will help businesses to succeed and pay workers and allow important local organizations to provide vital services that people need.”

The County will allot the funds as follows:

$1,000,000 Municipal Government/School District for expenses/reimbursement for COVID-related costs

$3,000,000 Small Business Grants and PPE distribution (under 100 employees)

$2,250,000 Grants and PPE to tourism-related business and County Fair

$2,000,000 Grants and PPE to non-profit 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(19) organizations

$1,500,000 Economic Development Corp efforts/forward Lebanon Promotions/Large Biz

$250,000 Behavioral Health/Substance Use/ Suicide Prevention Treatment Cost

$2,800,000 Campaign to promote universal mask-wearing

$12,800,000 TOTAL