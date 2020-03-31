Good Samaritans help seniors in Lebanon during COVID-19 pandemic

It all began in a grocery store, when Julie Saul and Allison Williams, her sister-in-law, noticed a senior citizen having difficulty buying toilet paper.

LEBANON, Pa. — A woman, her children and their friends organized a campaign which has lead them to donate non-perishable items and supplies for seniors in Lebanon during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It all began in a grocery store, when Julie Saul and Allison Williams, her sister-in-law, noticed a senior citizen having difficulty buying toilet paper.

Williams then overheard a conversation between the senior and store clerk who suggested the man look for the toilet paper in another store.

"Elderly people are at risk," Saul says, according to a release. "We don't want to see them going from store to store."

This prompted the two to purchase toilet paper and soup to deliver to the senior later that day.

Saul, her children and her friends were then inspired to organize a campaign at Lebanon Catholic School to collect non-perishable items for seniors in need.

They used Facebook to garner attraction for donations.

The Sauls and their Lebanon Catholic project-mates are also helping seniors at Willow Terrace, an apartment complex, with supplies.

“With all the negative stories we are seeing about hoarding and scamming, it restores your faith in humanity when you see real life examples like this,” Melissa Texter, resident services coordinator for Community Homes of Lebanon, Inc., says in a release. “ We can’t thank these people enough for their kindheartedness and generosity.”