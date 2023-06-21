Lebanon meat company successfully creates the World's Largest Slice of Turkey Bacon

With its enormous 17-foot, three-quarter inch, 23-inch wide creation, Godshall's Quality Meats is now the Guinness World Record holder.

LEBANON, Pa. — A Lebanon meat factory has succeeded in its bid to make the Guinness Book of World Records on Wednesday by creating the world's longest piece of turkey bacon.

Godshall's Quality Meats celebrated both the longest day of the year and National Turkey Lovers Month by creating a 17-foot and three-quarter inch long, 23-inch wide slice of turkey bacon at its Weavertown Road facility in Lebanon.

An official surveyor and adjudicator from Guinness World Records was onsite during the attempt to ensure all criteria was met.

The piece took the cooperation of more than two dozen Godshall's team members to create and is over 1,000 times larger than a regular slice of turkey bacon, the company said.

It was wood smoked for over six hours in an enormous oven that is over 25 feet long and 10 feet wide.

"It was only right to attempt a world record of this size on the longest day of the year during National Turkey Lovers month to kick off summer," said Ron Godshall, President of Godshall's Quality Meats. "We've been preparing for several weeks making sure our team members and facility had everything needed to produce the world record setting slice of Turkey Bacon and we're thrilled to now be the official title holders!"