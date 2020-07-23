Free milk drive-thru distribution set for Friday in Lebanon

The giveaway will be held from 3-6 p.m. Friday at Dave's Country Store on 237 Freeport Road.

LEBANON, Pa. — The American Diary Association North East, in partnership with Harrisburg Dairies and the Lebanon County Farm Bureau, will distribute more than 1,000 gallons of milk Friday at a free drive-through giveaway in Lebanon.

The event. made possible through a Coronavirus Food Assistance Program grant, will be held from 3-6 p.m. at Dave's Country Store, 237 Freeport Road.

To ensure the safety and health of all involved in the distribution, all drivers and passengers must remain in their vehicles and will be prompted to open their trunk to receive milk, organizers say.

If cars do not have a trunk, they will be prompted to open their window.

Walk-ups will not be permitted.

Each car will receive two gallons of milk while supplies last.

No registration is necessary.

"Milk and dairy foods are an important source of essential nutrients," the Dairy Association said. "Your local dairy farmers are committed to producing wholesome, nourishing milk for families throughout the community."