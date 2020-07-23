Former LPN at Cornwall Manor accused of stealing Ativan gel, replacing it with body lotion

Torri Ponessa, 39, allegedly took more than 200 doses of the schedule IV controlled substance while working there in May, police say

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A former Cornwall Manor employee is facing theft by deception and possession of a controlled substance charges after police say she stole 200 doses of Ativan gel earlier this year.

Torri Ponessa, 39, of the 200 block of Burd Coleman Road, was charged after an investigation of the alleged theft, which occurred on May 14, according to Cornwall Borough Police.

Ponessa is accused of stealing 19 syringes containing 200 doses of Ativan, a schedule IV controlled substance, police say. She allegedly tampered with the syringes, removing the gel, and replacing it with body lotion, according to police.