Firefighters battling two-alarm fire in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency dispatch says firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire involving two homes in Mount Gretna.
Firefighters were dispatched around 9:30 a.m. to an address on the 100 block of Heights Avenue for a fire.
According to dispatch, the fire now involves two single-family homes and firefighters are still working to get it under control.
One firefighter is reported to have suffered from heat exhaustion, their current condition is unknown.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.