Firefighters battling two-alarm fire in Lebanon County

The fire involves two homes, according to dispatch.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency dispatch says firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire involving two homes in Mount Gretna.

Firefighters were dispatched around 9:30 a.m. to an address on the 100 block of Heights Avenue for a fire.

According to dispatch, the fire now involves two single-family homes and firefighters are still working to get it under control.

One firefighter is reported to have suffered from heat exhaustion, their current condition is unknown.