The fire was reported at a business on the 900 block of Cumberland St. shortly after 2 p.m., according to dispatch. An explosion was reported.

LEBANON, Pa. — Crews are responding to a reported two-alarm fire in Lebanon, according to emergency dispatch and the Lebanon City Fire Department.

The Lebanon City Fire Department posted on its Facebook page that residents and motorists should avoid the area.