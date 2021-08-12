DHL Supply Chain begins construction of new warehouse facility in Lebanon

The new facility is expected to bring 200 jobs to Lebanon County, the company said. It is expected to open early next year.

LEBANON, Pa. — DHL Supply Chain announced it has begun building a new, state-of-the-art warehouse facility that will bring an estimated 200 jobs to Lebanon.

The company said the facility "will help optimize logistics in the Northeast region for a leading life sciences and pharmaceutical company."

The $88 million investment includes the construction of two facilities at 3100 State Drive. The first building, a 970,000 square foot manufacturing, warehouse, and distribution facility, is expected to be operational by the end of First Quarter 2022 and will create at least 200 jobs, the company said.

With more than 35 dedicated life sciences facilities in the U.S. and a companywide commitment to operations excellence and innovation, DHL Supply Chain calls itself the trusted logistics partner for life sciences and healthcare companies across over-the-counter and consumer healthcare, pharmaceutical and medical device industries.

“Life sciences and healthcare logistics is complex with no margin for error given the life-sustaining and life-saving nature of the equipment and supplies moving through our supply chains,” said Scott Cubbler, President of Life Sciences and Healthcare at DHL Supply Chain, North America. “At DHL Supply Chain, we understand this complexity and have developed the industry leading team of logistics experts to implement cutting-edge solutions. Our investment in Lebanon Valley will enable our life science partner to fulfill their commitment to excellence in patient care.”

DHL said it was able to execute a plan for the Lebanon Valley property through redevelopment "in order to create a sustainable site while providing a boost to the local economy."