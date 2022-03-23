x
Lebanon County

Police identify man killed in two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Lebanon

Lester Morris, 81, was pronounced dead at the scene after his vehicle crossed into the opposing lane and struck a dump truck.
LEBANON, Pa. — North Lebanon Township Police have released the identity of a Lebanon man killed in a two-vehicle crash in the city Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Lester Morris, 81, was pronounced dead at the scene after his vehicle, which was traveling east on Route 422, crossed into the westbound lane and struck a dump truck.

The crash occurred around 1:10 p.m. on the 2400 block of Cumberland Street (Route 422). 

The driver of the dump truck, 47-year-old Peter Bottliglier of Harrisburg, was not injured in the crash, police say.

The North Lebanon Township Police Department was assisted by the South Lebanon Township Police Department, Lebanon County Detective Bureau, North and South Lebanon Township Fire Police, and the South Lebanon Township Fire Department.

