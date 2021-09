The truck reportedly overturned and caught fire on Route 501 between Hergelrode Drive and King Street in the vicinity of Myerstown, State Police say.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are investigating a crash that closed a portion of Route 501 in Jackson Township, Lebanon County Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred around 7:20 a.m. on Route 501 between Hergelrode Drive and King Street in the vicinity of Myerstown, police say.

A box truck reportedly overturned and caught fire, according to police.

The affected area of Route 501 was closed while emergency crews responded to the scene.