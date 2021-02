The fire was reported at 3:53 p.m. on the 300 block of South Lancaster Avenue in Heidelberg Township, according to dispatch

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — The Lebanon County Coroner's Office has been called to the scene of a house fire in Heidelberg Township Tuesday afternoon, according to emergency dispatch.

Fire crews responding to the scene reportedly found at least one victim inside, dispatch said.