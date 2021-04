Emergency dispatchers say four people were injured in the two vehicle crash and the coroner was called to the scene.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — The Lebanon County coroner has been called to a two vehicle crash in West Cornwall Township, Lebanon County.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the 3100 block of Lebanon Road, around 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday for the two vehicle crash.

911 dispatchers say four people are injured, and the coroner has been called to the scene.

Route 72 is closed in the immediate area.