Police: Lebanon County man jailed after breaking into business, damaging property

CAMPBELLTOWN, Pa. — A Lebanon County man is facing numerous charges after police say he broke into a business and damaged property on Wednesday.

Collin Porter, 21, of Palmyra, is accused of breaking into Brass Rail Beverage on the 2800 block of Horseshoe Pike shortly after 6 a.m. on Wednesday, according to South Londonderry Township Police.

Once inside, he allegedly caused "significant" damage to some property items and removed others, police said. He also intentionally broke a natural gas line inside the building and poured potentially flammable liquid on the floor, prompting police to contact fire company personnel to assist, according to police.

Police analyzed the surveillance video and conducted an additional investigation to identify Porter as the suspect. He was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon and charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, risking a catastrophe, recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief and failure to prevent a catastrophe.

He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Maria Dissinger, who set bail at $100,000.