Child killed in single-vehicle crash in Heidelberg Township

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A 5-year-old child died on Wednesday after the vehicle he was a passenger in crashed in Heidelberg Township, police said.

According to the preliminary investigation, the vehicle, traveling east on SR 897, tried to negotiate a curve on the roadway when it left the road and struck a tree stump. The vehicle became airborne, struck a tree, and then rolled over before coming to a stop.

First responders on the scene found that the 5-year-old child was ejected from the vehicle at the time of the crash. The county coroner declared him dead at the scene, police said.

The driver, a 27-year-old man, was entrapped in the vehicle and had to be extracted by first responders. He was taken to the hospital with severe injuries, according to the police report.

His current condition is unknown.