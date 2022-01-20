Central Pa. Food Bank partners with DoorDash and the Salvation Army to deliver food to the elderly

Jan. 20 was the first day of food delivery as part of the new partnership. More than 100 boxes of food staples were handed out.

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is partnering with the Salvation Army of Lebanon and DoorDash to deliver meals to the homes of more than 200 seniors across Lebanon County.

Thursday, Jan. 20 was the first day of food delivery as part of the new partnership.

124 boxes of cereal, canned vegetables, peanut butter, and other staples were handed out.

Officials said home delivery is an innovative solution to senior hunger, especially when barriers limit their access to nutritious food.

"Today is a perfect example of why it is so difficult for seniors to get out and pick up their food box each month," said Central Pennsylvania Food bank Senior Program Manager Adam Peterson. "Through this collaboration with DoorDash it's allowing us to take the food box directly to the senior in need straight to their front door."

Officials say distributing food with the help of DoorDash will allow them to reach more people in need.