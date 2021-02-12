Audit determines Heidelberg Township owes state more than $450,000 from canceled police pension plan

Auditor General Timothy DeFoor says the township owes a refund $456,318 after it canceled its police pension plan in 2016.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A report by Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy DeFoor released Thursday found that Heidelberg Township, Lebanon County owes the state a refund of more than $450,000 for aid it received for a police pension plan that the township canceled in 2016.

DeFoor's report says the township owes $456,318.

“State pension aid helps to ensure municipalities are able to meet their obligations to retirees,” DeFoor said in a press release. “If a municipality pulls the plug on a pension plan, they cannot simply take the money and run – they must return state aid while making certain the plan’s future liabilities are met.”

A compliance audit found the township improperly distributed the former pension plan’s assets when it transferred $927,476 to its general fund without determining how much of that money should have been returned to the state, DeFoor said.

The $456,318 refund owed is based on calculations of state aid provided to the township prior to 1985 along with subsequent investment earnings.

As a consequence of that finding, the department may consider withholding state aid from Heidelberg Township’s non-uniformed pension plan, according to DeFoor.

The audit also found the township failed to properly maintain a pension reserve fund or purchase an annuity to provide a monthly pension benefit for the surviving spouse of a police officer who died in 2015.

That individual is due to receive a deferred monthly pension benefit beginning in 2024, according to DeFoor.