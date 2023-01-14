Apartment fire leaves 2 people displaced in Lebanon

Fire officials say the apartment did not have fire alarms and the residents were only alerted to the fire after someone ran to their door to let them know.

LEBANON, Pennsylvania — Two people and a dog were left without a home after their apartment caught on fire on Friday evening.

Fire crews were dispatched to the scene of a fire at a building on the 500 block of North 8th Street just after 5 p.m.

The first floor of the building was a church, while the second floor was an apartment.

According to Duane Trautman, fire chief of the Lebanon Fire Department, the fire started on the second floor with an electrical cord that was being pinched by the leg of a table.

Trautman says the apartment did not have fire alarms and the residents were only alerted to the fire after someone ran to their door to let them know.

Damages are estimated to be at least $140,000.