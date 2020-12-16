5-year-old child dies in single-vehicle crash in Lebanon County

The child was a passenger in a vehicle that left the road and struck a tree Tuesday in Heidelberg Township, State Police say. The driver suffered severe injuries.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A 5-year-old child was killed Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Lebanon County, according to State Police.

The crash occurred around 4:25 a.m. near the intersection of Route 897 and Mountain Road in Heidelberg Township, police say.

According to police, the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve while traveling east on Route 897. The vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree stump, went airborne, and struck a tree. The child was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The driver, David Wolfinger, 27, of Reamstown, was trapped in the vehicle and suffered severe injuries in the crash. He was extracted from the vehicle and flown to Hershey Medical Center for treatment. There was no further word on his condition.