3-alarm fire damages 2 homes in Lebanon County

The fire was reported shortly before 9 a.m. on the 200 block of S. Christian Street in Cleona

CLEONA, Pa. — Two families were displaced after a three-alarm fire damaged two homes Tuesday morning in Cleona, Lebanon County.

The fire was first reported shortly before 9 a.m., according to emergency dispatch. It started in the garage of a home on the 200 block of South Christian Street before spreading to the attached home and the home next door.

The fire was upgraded to three alarms to bring more manpower to the scene, Cleona Fire Chief Bob Moyer told FOX43.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with a minor injury, but no one else was hurt, Moyer said.

The Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania said it is assisting the two families displaced by the fire to secure shelter, clothing and food.

Fire in Cleona, Lebanon County 1/2

2/2 1 / 2