The motorcyclist was attempting to pass a vehicle when he crashed head-on with another motorcycle, police said.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A Steelton man is dead after he was ejected from his motorcycle during a crash involving another motorcycle in Union Township.

Michael Khan, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, Khan was attempting to pass a vehicle on Route 72 when he crashed with an oncoming motorcycle. He was ejected from his motorcycle and died at the scene.