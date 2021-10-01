1 dead in 2-vehicle crash in Heidelberg Township

A vehicle attempted to pass the vehicle in front of it and crashed head-on with an oncoming vehicle.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Saturday morning in Heidelberg Township, police said.

First responders were called to the scene on South 5th Avenue near its intersection with Duquesne Drive, after a vehicle tried to pass the vehicle in front of it and crashed head-on into an oncoming vehicle, according to state police.

The driver of the first vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene by the county coroner. The driver and passenger of the vehicle that was struck, were taken to the hospital for unknown injuries.

The road was closed for about 4 hours after the crash.

The identity of the deceased driver is being withheld at this time.