1 dead after crash on Pa. Turnpike in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Officials say one person is dead following a crash on Saturday morning on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Bryce L. Nolt, 22, of Lititz was identified by state police as the victim of the crash.

First responders were called to mile marker 264.2 on I-76 westbound shortly after 9 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash.

Officials say the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed.

A portion of the turnpike was closed for almost five hours, while police investigated and crews cleaned up.

The driver of the vehicle reported only minor injuries, police say.