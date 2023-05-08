Palmyra psychic charged with theft by deception

The victim told police that she had visited Psychic World at 501 East Main Street in Palmyra on Feb. 23 and was charged $500 for services that weren't provided.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A Lebanon County woman has been charged with theft by deception after allegedly charging $500 for psychic services that weren't provided.

According to the Palmyra Borough Police Department, on March 2 officers were dispatched to a complaint of fraud.

The victim told police that she had visited Psychic World at 501 East Main Street in Palmyra on Feb. 23 and was charged $500 for services that weren't provided.

Additionally, the victim stated that the psychic, Billie Loren Mitchell, 25, from Lebanon, continued to communicate with her in an attempt to get more money from the victim.