Lebanon County police searching for missing Palmyra resident with dementia

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Lebanon County police are searching for a missing woman with dementia.

Cathleen Boyd, 78, from Palmyra, was last seen around 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 15 along the 5600 block of Elizabethtown Road, according to the South Londonderry Township Police Department.

When she walked away, she was wearing gray sweatpants and is likely wearing mismatched shoes.

On prior occasions, Boyd has been spotted walking on the Lebanon Valley Rail-Trail.

Police additionally noted that she suffers from dementia.