Lebanon County man faces several drug and weapons charges: police

Dakota Kauffman, 26, of Myerstown was traveling with several ounces of crystal meth, a loaded gun, needles, and other paraphernalia, according to police.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A Lebanon County man was arrested and charged with drug and weapons violations after being arrested on a warrant, according to police.

Dakota Kauffman, 26, from Myerstown, is facing several drug and weapons charges, including two counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, one count of person not to possess a firearm, one count of possession of a prohibited weapon, one count of small possession of marijuana and methamphetamines, one count of possession of alprazolam, and one count of drug paraphernalia.

According to police, on July 19 just before 1 a.m., they responded to a Sheetz in Lititz after reports that the driver of a car was acting suspicious.

Police found the car, a red 2004 BMW, and discovered it was owned by Kauffman, who had a warrant out for his arrest.

Police say they found Kauffman inside the bathroom of the Sheetz where he was placed under arrest.

Outside of the Sheetz, officers say that they saw a large amount of meth in plain view outside of Kauffman's vehicle. They then say Kauffman gave consent for officers to seize the drugs.

Police say they gathered 12.6 grams of meth from the scene. Twenty-one pills of Alprazolam were also recovered.

Kauffman was then taken to Lancaster County Prison on the warrant and his car was impounded.

On July 20, officers received a search warrant for Kauffman's BMW.

While searching the car, police say they found 1.2 ounces of crystal meth, a half pound of marijuana, packaging materials, digital scales, needles, a loaded 12-gauge shotgun, a switchblade knife, and a pill believed to be MDMA.

On Thursday, July 21, while trying to retrieve his BMW from impound, police say Kauffman admitted that he had additional drugs in the car he had driven to the police department.

Kauffman was then arrested again at the West Earl Police Department.

Officers recovered an additional two ounces of crystal meth, a small quantity of suspected heroin, and packaging material.