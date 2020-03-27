Lebanon County family uses sidewalk chalk to spread cheer amid pandemic

Bored at home, the Lebanon County trio knew they wanted to do something to brighten moods.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — With so much fear and anxiety related to COVID-19, Kayla, Kate their mom Jolein Shenk knew they had to do something to brighten everyone's mood. Jolein came up with the idea of writing positive messages on sidewalks for people to see when they went to get their mail, so they grabbed some sidewalk chalk and set out on their mission.

Hours later, all the homes in the some-200 home Anneville, Lebanon County neighborhood had some artwork in front.

"Through some investigating a neighbor was able to figure out it was us. So we tried to stay incognito, but it didn't last too long," Jolein said.

Unfortunately rain eventually washed away their hard work, but many neighbors told them that the message was received. In fact, one of them even stopped to thank them.

"We even had a nurse pull up us beside us in tears and that brought tears to my heart, but she was on her way to work and she was a nurse, so she's right in the thick of all of it, so it just brought us just some joy to know it touched her heart," said Jolein.