Lebanon County students manufacturing parts for NASA

The students have spent this school year manufacturing a handle that could be used on the International Space Station.

LEBANON, Pa. — Students at the Lebanon County Career and Technology Center are working to manufacture parts for NASA. The partnership is possible through NASA's HUNCH program, which aims to empower and inspire students through a project-based learning program.

Eric Tanger, a precision machining instructor at Lebanon County Career and Technology Center, first discovered the opportunity.

“I thought it was a very unique opportunity for our students," said Tanger. "So it kind of started by some phone calls or emails to NASA directly, through their coordinators and stuff...About a year and a half later, we’re now where we are today making parts.”

The parts they are manufacturing are handles for the International Space Station.

“They have to put handles pretty much everywhere, on all four sides, because floating around in space, the astronauts really like having these handles so they can anchor themselves while they do stuff," said student Rhett Mussr.

The process to make these handles started as blueprints from NASA. Students built 3D models and eventually tool paths for their computer numerical control machines, or CNCs, in the lab. Their next step? Inspecting the parts, which will eventually ship down to the Johnson Space Center in Texas for approval from NASA.

Building a part for NASA is an experience students never thought they would have, according to student Scott Doyno.

“Honestly, I didn’t quite believe it, because we’re all seniors in high school," said Doyno. "NASA’s like a big federal corporation… I never thought of it."

Tanger and his students' involvement in this project has not only brought real-world skills into the classroom but also highlights the need for this kind of work.

“It’s helped spread the message that manufacturing is alive and well," Tanger said. "It’s something that we need everyday. I think a lot of people take for granted that message.”

His students are thankful they have chosen this path.