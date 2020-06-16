Lebanon man drowns at Jonestown Dam

A 31-year-old Lebanon City man died Thursday after getting swept underwater by strong currents at the Jonestown Dam, state police said.

JONESTOWN, Lebanon County — Pennsylvania State Police have identified a man who drowned at the Jonestown Dam on June 12 in Lebanon County.

Peter Walker-Crespo, 31, of Lebanon City, died after strong currents drug him underwater, according to state police reports.

Troopers responded to the Swatara Creek Trail Access of West Market Street on Thursday for a report of a drowning victim.

Investigators say Walker-Crespo entered the water at the Jonestown Dam and was swept underwater. He was found downstream by members of the Jonestown Fire/Rescue Department.