Lebanon man drowns at Jonestown Dam

JONESTOWN, Lebanon County — Pennsylvania State Police have identified a man who drowned at the Jonestown Dam on June 12 in Lebanon County.
Peter Walker-Crespo, 31, of Lebanon City, died after strong currents drug him underwater, according to state police reports.
Troopers responded to the Swatara Creek Trail Access of West Market Street on Thursday for a report of a drowning victim.
Investigators say Walker-Crespo entered the water at the Jonestown Dam and was swept underwater. He was found downstream by members of the Jonestown Fire/Rescue Department.
Walker-Crespo's death was ruled as accidental.