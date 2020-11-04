x
Skip Navigation

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

local

Lebanon city honors WWII veteran with special proclamation for turning 100

Dale Chapman fought in the Battle of the Bulge, which was a six week part of the war in the Ardennes region of Belgium from December 16, 1944, to January 25, 1945.
Credit: Jack Cantwell
Dale Chapman, a WWII veteran, turned 100-years-old and will be honored with a special proclamation from Mayor Sherry Capello.

LEBANON, Pa. — A Lebanon WWII veteran will be honored with a special proclamation from Mayor Sherry Capello for turning 100 on Saturday.

Dale Chapman fought in the Battle of the Bulge, which was a six week part of the war in the Ardennes region of Belgium, Europe from December 16, 1944, to January 25, 1945. 

The proclamation will be presented privately through Community Homes of Lebanon County.

Credit: Jack Cantwell
Lebanon mayor Sherry Capello wishes Dale Chapman a happy birthday with the proclamation and a banner.

“Dale Chapman is a special and distinguished citizen of the City of Lebanon,” Mayor Capello said, according to a release.

The mayor also said there would have been a public celebration, but everyone must be sensitive to the stay-at-home guidelines. 

“We are proud to have Dale Chapman in our Community Homes resident community. And we thank Mayor Capello and the City for this well-deserved recognition of this most distinguished resident," Charlie Rush, community homes CEO said in a release.

RELATED: Photo captures server’s touching act for 91-year-old veteran

RELATED: A 97-year-old vet jumped out of a plane to recreate his D-Day parachute drop

RELATED: 95-year-old WWII vet dies returning from Honor Flight to Washington

RELATED: This 20-year-old wants to document as many World War II veterans’ stories as he can before it’s too late