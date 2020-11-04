Lebanon city honors WWII veteran with special proclamation for turning 100

Dale Chapman fought in the Battle of the Bulge, which was a six week part of the war in the Ardennes region of Belgium from December 16, 1944, to January 25, 1945.

LEBANON, Pa. — A Lebanon WWII veteran will be honored with a special proclamation from Mayor Sherry Capello for turning 100 on Saturday.

The proclamation will be presented privately through Community Homes of Lebanon County.

“Dale Chapman is a special and distinguished citizen of the City of Lebanon,” Mayor Capello said, according to a release.

The mayor also said there would have been a public celebration, but everyone must be sensitive to the stay-at-home guidelines.