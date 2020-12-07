Community leaders rally at 1st Unity Festival in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Several non-profit organizations and local leaders rallied in Harrisburg on Saturday to help heal the relationship between law enforcement and the community.
It happened at the inaugural Unity Festival at Reservoir Park.
The event featured plenty of giveaways, including back-to-school supplies and food.
Voices 4 the voiceless, Black Lives Matter Harrisburg and Real Source Network all organized the event to promote anti-drug use and anti-gun violence.
"When you take the guns and the drugs out of people's hands, what are you gonna replace them with? So we brought local businesses out here to show the kids that you can be an entrepreneur, you can be a leader in the forefront of productivity in the community, and be prosperous," said Kevin Maxson, founder of Voices 4 the voiceless, "So ultimately, we just trying to put all elements together so the kids can see and appreciate what other options they got besides the streets."
Some of the guest speakers at the event included Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse and Police Commissioner Thomas Carter.