UPMC leaders launch their own in-house staffing agency as a solution to the nationwide nursing shortage

YORK, Pa. — UPMC leaders say they have been working on ways they could solve some of the pressing issues affecting healthcare.

They say their new program is innovative, bold and a game changer.

“We believe UPMC is the first health system in the nation to launch their own in-house travel staffing agency. Initially for registered nurses and surgical technologists," said Holly Lorenz, the Chief Nurse Executive at UPMC.

Travel nurses and surgical technologists will be able to move between UPMC hospitals in Pennsylvania, New York and Maryland.

They say their goal is to recruit up to 800 nurses, re-recruit nurses who have left, and also bring new ones in.

"This is one of many strategies that we are putting in place to retain and attract people and we know that this is not meant for everyone. but we believe we need to put every tactic in place, so that we have a whole portfolio of what each individual nurse wants and come to UPMC and pick one that feels good to them," said Lorenz.

UPMC will be offering $85 dollars an hour for nurses and $63 dollars for surgical technicians. They will also be provided with a travel allowance when they begin their assignments, which will be $2,880 dollars every six weeks.

“we’re coming up with a competitive rate, matched with what we believe is a best benefit package and a preferred place to work," said Lorenz.

The Pennsylvania State Nurses Association says they remain hopeful this new initiative will help in combatting the hospital staffing shortage.

“The health systems are being very innovative in trying to retain the nurse so, I’ll be anxious to see how that works," Dr. Deb Cardenas, the President of the PA State Nurses Association.

UPMC says they expect to deploy traveling staff on January 2nd.