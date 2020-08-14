Lawmaker working on bill to allow visitors at long-term care facilities

The legislation would allow facilities to decide if it should allow visitors

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The COVID-19 pandemic has been tough on some families and a soon-to-be bill would allow family members to visit their loved ones who live in long term care facilities.

"it would take that piece of glass away," said State Sen. Bob Mensch, who plans to introduce the legislation in the coming days. His legislation would give long term care facilities the power to decide if visitors should be allowed.

"It would begin to provide families some greater relief about their loved one," said Sen. Mensch. "And as the individual in the facility it would give them some relief."

It's been nearly five months since the Wolf Administration ordered no visitors at long term care facilities. State Sen. Doug Mastriano of Franklin County is joining Sen. Mensch on this legislation.

"Obviously six months into this crisis and when Sec. Levine announced exclusion order this has kept loved ones from being able to access their fathers, mothers, brothers, aunt and uncles for almost six months," said Sen. Mastriano. "And this is catastrophic."

The isolation people in these facilities are facing can be harmful, according to LeadingAge PA, which is working with Sen. Mensch on this legislation.

"We do see isolation leads to dementia, maybe becoming worse than previously," said Anne Henry with LeadingAge PA. "It can lead to depression that might not have been in place previously. so it's really important to get family members back together."